OKLAHOMA CITY -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder over the Orlando Magic 102-94 on Tuesday night.

Chris Paul added 20 points and six assists for the Thunder (3-4), who held their opponent under 100 points for the fourth time in seven games. Steven Adams had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Aaron Gordon had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the Magic (2-5), who have yet to reach 100 points in a game this season. Orlando had six players reach double figures in points, including Jonathan Issac, who had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Nikola Vucevic had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Oklahoma City led 58-53 at halftime and managed to hold the advantage until Al-Farouq Aminu's two free throws tied it at 81 early in the fourth quarter.

The Magic tied at 83 a couple of minutes later but never regained the advantage. They pulled within 88-87 on Gordon's long jump shot with 4:44 remaining, but Oklahoma City used a 9-2 run over the three-plus minutes to regain control.

Both teams shot poorly in the fourth quarter, with the Thunder at 33.3 percent (7 of 21) and Orlando at 26.3 (5 of 19).