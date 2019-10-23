ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford's philosophies have remained relatively unchanged in his near-40 years in the game.

Clifford is in his second year as Magic head coach

Born in Island Falls, Maine

Began his coaching career in 1983

“All the best players want to be coached," he said. "And they want to have purpose of play. And they want to play in a way so the team can have consistent success.”

The second-year figurehead is making Orlando his home these days, but his roots trace 25 hours north, to Island Falls, Maine.

“Maine’s a small place. We’re definitely in a small bubble," Chris Cameron, a high school basketball coach in Maine and colleague of Clifford said. "We love our basketball and we’re proud of those people, especially somebody like Steve, who started there and has made it all the way up.”

Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba sits down one-on-one with Cifford, as they discuss how the state's basketball tradition helped make him the man he is today on and off the court.