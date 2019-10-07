ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City Soccer Club has fired head coach James O'Connor.

The move was announced Monday morning and is effective immediately, the Major League Soccer club said in a news release.

"On behalf of Orlando City we want to thank James for all of his efforts during his coaching tenure at Orlando," Orlando City Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi said. "We wish James the best of luck in the next phase of his coaching career."

Orlando City went winless in their final eight matches. Outscored 18-10 over that stretch.



At one point, Lions were in 6th place in the East. Finished with the 2nd worst record in the conference. — Luke Hetrick (@LHSportsTV) October 7, 2019

O'Connor was the team's third head coach since it joined the MLS in 2015. He is a former player, having played for the Lions from 2012-14 when the team was in the United Soccer League. He replaced Jason Kreis, who was also fired, had a 21-29-14 record over three season with the Lions.

Orlando City parts ways with head coach James O'Connor. If there's one thing consistent with this franchise it's change. They are now looking for their 4th coach in 6 seasons. O'Connor made his case for why he should keep his job after Sunday's loss to Chicago. #FaceOfCity pic.twitter.com/SpIcFFhJKv — Pat Welter (@PatrickWelter) October 7, 2019

With a 9-15-10 record this year, Orlando City didn't make the playoffs. O'Connor was hired in the middle of last year, when the team finished with a 2-12-3. The Lions finished in 11th place in the Eastern Conference in both seasons.

The team didn't say when a search for a new coach would begin.