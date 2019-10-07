ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City Soccer Club has fired head coach James O'Connor.
- James O'Connor was team's 3rd head coach since 2015
- Lions were 9-15-10 this year, failed to make playoffs
The move was announced Monday morning and is effective immediately, the Major League Soccer club said in a news release.
"On behalf of Orlando City we want to thank James for all of his efforts during his coaching tenure at Orlando," Orlando City Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi said. "We wish James the best of luck in the next phase of his coaching career."
O'Connor was the team's third head coach since it joined the MLS in 2015. He is a former player, having played for the Lions from 2012-14 when the team was in the United Soccer League. He replaced Jason Kreis, who was also fired, had a 21-29-14 record over three season with the Lions.
With a 9-15-10 record this year, Orlando City didn't make the playoffs. O'Connor was hired in the middle of last year, when the team finished with a 2-12-3. The Lions finished in 11th place in the Eastern Conference in both seasons.
The team didn't say when a search for a new coach would begin.