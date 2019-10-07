TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Rays' fans are anxiously awaiting Monday afternoon as it is a must-win game for Tampa Bay in the American League Division series against the Houston Astros.

Game between Rays, Astros starts at 1:05 p.m.

BELOW: Live updates from Mike Cairns, plus scoreboard

However, fans plan to pack the Tropicana Field with hopes this playoff run is not over.

There are still some tickets available to Monday's game, but not very many at all. And of course, fans are hoping the Rays will turn things around as this game could be there last in this series if they do not pull through.

Any for those planning to attend the game, Rays' officials warn fans to be prepared as large crowds are expected.

Parking lots will open early, just after 9 a.m. and gates will open at 10:35 a.m.

The city expects the main parking lots at the Tropicana Field to be at capacity early, so watch for message boards near the field guiding drivers to other options — like the Mahaffey Theater, its opening up its parking lot for Rays fans.

And the SouthCore and Sundial garages will be open, too, with shuttles taking fans to the field.

Parking prices range from $5 to $10.

"This is the time that the fans have come out and they're supporting us and we are so thankful and we love each and every fan that is here," said Rays' Vice President of Marketing Eric Weisberg.

All of Tropicana Field is cash free and backpacks are not allowed.

The first pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Monday.