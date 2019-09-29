The UCF Knights did not sit on their loss for very long.

UCF moved up four spots to No. 18 in the AP Poll after a 56-21 win over UConn

The Gators fell to No. 10 after their win over Towson

Alabama overtook Clemson for the No. 1 spot

The Knights returned home to Spectrum Stadium with a dominant 56-21 win over UConn, scoring 28 points in the first quarter and 42 points in the first half. That dominant performance helped the Knights climb four spots in the Associated Press Top 25 poll to No. 18. It is not the heights the team was at before their loss to Pitt two weeks ago. But it still leaves them behind Boise State.

The Broncos stayed at No. 16 during their bye week. The top team from the Group of 5 conferences in the College Football Playoff Standings will get an invitation to a New Years Six bowl game. The Knights have received that bid each of the last two years. But the Knights now have to keep winning and likely hope for a Broncos loss to receive that bid.

That is still a long way off. The first College Football Playoff Standings are not revealed until November. UCF will take on Cincinnati on Friday night at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Boise State and UCF now have company too with SMU entering the AP Top 25 poll at No. 24. It is the first time the Mustangs are ranked in the AP Top 25 since 1986, the year before the team received a two-year ban.

The Florida Gators fell one spot to No. 10 despite their 38-0 win over Towson. The Gators are preparing to enter a difficult stretch in their schedule as they host No. 7 Auburn on Saturday.

Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this season, replacing preseason No. 1 Clemson after the Tigers had a close call.

Alabama received 29 of 61 first-place votes Sunday from the media panel as the Tigers’ one-point victory at North Carolina gave the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank the first shake-up at the top this season. Clemson slipped to No. 2 and received 18 first-place votes.

The last time a No. 1 team won and dropped was Ohio State on Nov. 7, 2015, after the Buckeyes beat Minnesota 28-14 at home. It has happened 74 times previously since the poll started in 1936.

No. 3 Georgia received four first-place votes. Ohio State moved up to No. 4 and received seven first-place votes. LSU was No. 5 and Oklahoma sixth. No. 7 Auburn received three first-place votes.

Alabama has now been ranked No. 1 at some point in each of the last 12 seasons, extending its own record. The second-longest streak belongs to Miami, which had a string of seven consecutive seasons with an appearance at No. 1 from 1986-92.

This is the 119th time Alabama has been No. 1, most of any school since the AP poll started in 1936, and the 88th time it has been top-ranked under coach Nick Saban since he took over in 2007. Only Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Southern California have more total appearances at No. 1 than Alabama has under Saban.