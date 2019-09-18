ORLANDO, FLA -- Back in May, Orlando City forward Chris Mueller was asked how he spends his free time.

His response was simple.

"I just watch a lot of soccer," Mueller said. "If I'm not playing soccer, I'm studying soccer and breaking down film."

The study sessions seem to pay off. The second-year forward out of the University of Wisconsin has five goals and four assists on the season.

The Lions rising star was kind enough to let Spectrum Sports 360 sit in on one of his film breakdowns after a morning training session.

Currenlty Mueller and the Lions are four points back of the seventh and final playoff spot in the eastern conference with three matches remaining.

Orlando City travels to Houston Dynamo Saturday night.