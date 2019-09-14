Kickers are people too. Ask the New York Jets who released theirs after missing an extra point and a field goal that cost them the game against the Bills in week one.

In the college ranks, they don’t get fired, but the scrutiny is all the same. Spectrum Sports 360 reporter Despina Barton explains how Knights new kicker Dylan Barnas is finding his footing with UCF and how it’s been years in the making:

Barnas steps in to fill the shoes of Matthew Wright, who set multiple school records

Dylan started his athletic career playing soccer for Merritt Island High School

Transferred to UCF with no scholarship or gaurantee he would play

It’s difficult to step into the shoes of UCF former place kicker Matthew Wright.

He scored more points than any player in UCF history.

Wright, now with the Steelers, didn’t miss a single extra point last season and tied the all-time record for field goals.

“As much as I’d like the production of another Matt Wright I just need the guy who’s kicking the ball whoever he is and do whatever he’s best at,” UCF Special Teams Coordinator Nick Toth explained.

Enter Merritt Island product Dylan Barnas.

Getting to this moment has been a winding road for the Central Florida native, who first played college ball at Mars Hill in North Carolina.

“I wanted to be closer to home and be closer to family and ultimately decided to just transfer here blind,” Barnas said of making the move.

With no scholarship and no guarantee he’d play again, Barnas came to UCF as a normal student. In the spring of 2017 he impressed the coaching staff enough to let him walk on.

“The best part of Dylan is that he took a whole year’s worth of tutelage, maybe two years of tutelage from Matt Wright and didn’t waste it,” Toth added.

“It was a lot of growth and a lot of learning just how they held themselves—what they did, how they did it and who they did it with. And when it is your time you just got to go and focus up and do your job,” Barnas said of his time working as the back up to Wright.

Through the Knights first two games, Barnas is 3-of-4 on field goals and 13 of 14 on extra points.

“I think that that dude is getting better every day,” Toth said. “So where I am most comfortable – I am just comfortable with him on the field. I have a lot of trust in him to do his job.”

For Barnas it’s about pride, pride to carry the kicking torch for UCF and to make his hometown of Merritt Island proud.

“I feel like I am a true blood Merritt Island 321 guys –it means a lot just being able to – if I can show out for them—and make everybody else proud that means a lot to me.”