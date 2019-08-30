All offseason, the question surrounding the UCF Knights was who would step into the big shoes left by McKenzie Milton after his harrowing injury last season.

Would it be the veteran transfer Brandon Wimbush or the freshman from Milton's alma mater in Hawai'i Dillon Gabriel?

The veteran won the battle in camp to get the start. But after the opening game of the season, the competition still seems open. It is not UCF worried about not having a clear-cut starter. It should be the rest of the nation.

The Knights scored quickly on a 37-yard dart from Wimbush to Gabriel Davis. After two series, Gabriel took his first career turn under center. It only took him two passes to find Otis Anderson for a touchdown pass.

The result was elementary. The Knights scored 48 points in the first half en route to a 62-0 season-opening win at Spectrum Stadium over Florida A&M. It was truly domination in all three phases.

It was still the quarterbacks who took up most of the attention. And they both showed off their strengths.

Wimbush threw for 168 yards, completing 12 of 23 passes and two touchdowns in a first half of work. Gabriel threw for 127 yards on 9-for-13 passing and three touchdowns in relief. The duo gave way to Quadry Jones in the fourth quarter, he added another touchdown of his own to finish the scoring as the Knights started slowing their usually fast-paced offense to get to the end of the game.

The run game was effective too with Adrian Killins rushing for 106 of the team's 338 yards. He added a touchdown for the game. Davis had two touchdown receptions and 68 yards on three catches to lead UCF's receivers.

The defense had its turn too. Florida A&M tallied only 25 yards at halftime and finished the game with 96 total yards. The Rattlers were unable to generate much offense or threaten the Knights with deep drives.

It would have been an easy night for UCF except for a third-quarter injury to cornerback Brandon Moore. Moore appeared to get an interception and began running it back for a score when he was wrapped up and tackled with his leg trapped beneath him. He needed to be carted off the field. UCF players ran to the opposite sideline to wish him well.

The injury to Moore was the only down moment for UCF on a night where everything worked and the team accomplished its most important goal -- to go 1-0.

UCF will next play Sept. 7 at Florida Atlantic.