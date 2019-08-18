Orlando Pride coach Marc Skinner was not celebrating the return of attacker Alex Morgan after her run at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Nor was he taking any solace in any positive play his struggling team had.

Instead, his focus was again on the officiating as the Pride spent a second game frustrated with the officials. The play in question came in the second half as an Orlando Pride player was going in on goal. Utah's goalkeeper hit the oncoming player wihtout a foul getting called. Shortly after that, Amy Rodriguez put the game away with a shot on goal that Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris deflected but could not keep from going into the goal.

The Utah Royals were the ones with all the smiles with a 2-0 win at Exploria Stadium.

Their first goal came in the 60th minute when Lo'eau LaBonta chipped a pass behind the Pride's defensive line to Christen Press who finished for the lead.

The Pride subbed in Alex Morgan for the first time since the Women's World Cup, but could not find the offense to make up the deficit.