Orlando City saw their chance to score a big road victory bounce through the box and into their net as Abu Danladi scored in stoppage time off a throw in to give Minnesota United a 1-1 draw with the playoff-hopeful Lions at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn.

Orlando City withstood pressure throughout the game, giving up 22 shots but holding firm to take a lead on a careful counter attack and opportunistic scoring. Brian Rowe made five saves in the game, including several sprawling touches to preserve Orlando City's chance to win the game.

The Lions nearly recovered in time to make something out of their last chances after Danladi equalized.

Orlando City seemed set to take a penalty kick on the game's final kick after the official called a handball on Minnesota. But a video review revealed that debuting player Mauricio Pereyra was offside when he received a pass before he drew the handball penalty. The official waved off the penalty kick and the game came to its end.

The Lions did get on the board thanks to a handball in the box leading to a Nani penalty kick in the 70th minute. It seemed from that point Orlando City was set to steal the road victory.

Coach James O'Connor was disappointed his team's effort did not result in the win and the vital three points Orlando City needs to stay alive in the playoff race.

Orlando City remains tied with the Montreal Impact for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference after Montreal took a draw with FC Dallas. Toronto FC, also tied with Orlando City, also had a draw with the Columbus Crew. Montreal holds the tiebreaker over Orlando City because they have 10 wins to Orlando City's nine.

The Lions will return to Exploria Stadium on Friday to take on Atlanta United.