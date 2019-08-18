LONGWOOD, Fla. — The Lyman Greyhounds may have lost their first game of the football season Friday night, but it still was a night for which they waited almost a century.

Lyman High School cut ribbon on new $2M stadium complex

Facility includes grandstand, new lights, new archway and more

Players, coaches, and parents at the school, built in 1924, marveled at the school debuted its new Carlton D. Henley Sports Complex, which took a decade of planning and fundraising.

"It really looks like a real stadium now. It's not just a set of bleachers and a football field with some lights. It's a real stadium," said Kevin Albright, president of the Lyman High School Athletics Parents Association.

Worth more than $2 million, the facility includes a new archway, grandstand, lights, ticket booth, and more.

"They call it great, and lit, and all that stuff. Players love it, and I love it to be honest with you," Coach Dennis Thomas said.

"It's going to bring the community back together, and most importantly, this is going to be a great sense of pride that's going to bring community in our schools," Lyman Principal Mike Rice said.