TORONTO — Benji Michel scored for Orlando City (8-11-6) in the 69th minute, a little more than a minute after entering the game.

But Patrick Mullins tied it in the 77th minute as Toronto FC (9-11-5) played to a 1-1 draw with Orlando City on Saturday night at BMO Field.

Toronto midfielder Marky Delgado was issued a yellow card in the 34th minute for a hard tackle on Nani. The Orlando midfielder stayed in the game after a brief delay for examination by the medical staff.

In the 82nd minute, Orlando’s Lamine Sane was shown a yellow card for a hard tackle.

The draw moved Orlando City closer to the playoff red line thanks to a Montreal Impact loss to the Chicago Fire. The Lions are three points back of the Impact for that final playoff spot.