Fall football camp is not glamorous at any level. For the UCF Knights they try to find ways to keep things light as they count down the days to the season opener. Spectrum Sports 360 reporter Despina Barton explains the measures some position groups are going to add a little fun to the grueling routine:

UCF Football is in the midst of fall camp, had successful scrimmage on Thursday

Team will open 2019 season on August 29th vs. FAMU

Will name starting quarterback ahead of opener

There’s no sugar coating Knights fall camp for senior center Jordon Johnson.

“Camp is like the worst time of the year, it’s like so depressing because it’s literally football all day long and it’s the break between Summer B and the fall semester, so all the students leave and it’s a ghost town around UCF,” Johnson said during UCF Media.

But for the man who’s been responsible for snapping the ball to the quarterback the last two years, he understands that his football days are numbered. He’s vowing to make this August one to remember.

“This is my last one and I want to go out with a bang and have some fun this year, “Johnson added.

So what does that look like? For one, the offensive line has created a fun inter-position challenge. They’re aiming to wear the same under shirt the entire month long camp.

“We’re gonna see who is going to change their outfit or not,” redshirt junior Parker Boudreaux explained. “Try to wear the same outfit every day. So it might get a bit dirty or greasy.”

A little cringe worthy when you think about the hours and temperatures these guys are working through on the field.

“That’s good and bad but it’s real,” Head Coach Josh Heupel said of their competition.

For the tight ends and quarterbacks they are thinking of a less stinky route to go and instead are pushing the grooming antics at camp.

“Some guys cut their hair, if you look at guys like Jake Hescock right now he has the beard with the chops and everybody has different hairstyles,” Johnson said.

It’s all fun and games as some are coloring their hair, while others are choosing to grow out their facial hair in funky styles; something Coach Heupel attempted back at Oklahoma.

“No, (I couldn’t do the) handle bars like Jake, I didn’t have the growth,” Heupel explained. “I am not going to say I wasn’t man enough to grow it but I couldn’t get the growth that he certainly does.”

To its core these fall camp quirks are a way to bring in laughter, strengthen communication and develop deeper bonds. Something the running backs say they already have down pat.

“We are all so tight we talk every day,” junior running back/wide receiver Otis Anderson said. “Camp isn’t necessarily isn’t a team bonding for the running backs.”

And over on the defensive side of the ball, those guys might be just too cool to participate.

“Some of the guys have weird mustaches. See the LBU, we are with Coach Shannon so we are smooth,” senior middle linebacker Nate Evans explained.

“We are just going to come out and play. But that’s us, but the team they have some crazy traditions and some guys just funny, they their own character--this team full of characters, but I love it though.”

A team full of characters that will soon be charged in holding up a winning standard on Saturday’s—crazy mustaches and dirty undershirts in all.