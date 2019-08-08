ORLANDO, Fla. - Five years ago, Larry Ragan and Daniel Jones started Custom Cornhole Boards Inc. with no experience in the industry. But they knew this: people love lawn games.

“Cornhole always brings people together," Jones said. "Two people on each team. Tailgating is definitely important with it. Any tailgating event you go to, there’s always cornhole boards.”



They settled for a spot in Orlando, and utilizing their business strategy, expanded rapidly to a massive warehouse with more than 30 employees in less than half a decade. Using Jones' background in IT work, they were able to create a landing space for fully customizable designs, perfect for the upcoming football season or whatever the customer desires.

“I think it just brings all the fans together," Ragan said. "Before the game, you’re out there just having fun and playing a game that everyone likes, you know?”

Spectrum News 13 had a chance to go behind the scenes at their warehouse, and got an inside look at how the boards are crafted from start to finish.