ORLANDO, FLa. — The Orlando Magic kept their breakthrough playoff team intact, agreeing to terms with All-Star center Nikola Vucevic and reserve guard Terrence Ross to new contracts.

The Orlando Magic agreed to terms with All-Star center Nikola Vucevic and reserve guard Terrence Ross on four-year deals

The Magic also will sign Al-Farouq Aminu to a three-year deal

Orlando is hoping to return to the playoffs for the second straight year

The Magic went 42-40 last year, finishing with a record better than .500 and making the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons. That was thanks largely in part to career seasons from veteran players like Vucevic and Ross.

Vucevic agreed to a four-year deal worth $100 million according to the New York Times. He is coming off his first All-Star appearance where he averaged 20.8 points per game and 12.0 rebounds per game.

Vucevic has been with the team for seven years as the last remaining player the team acquired after trading All-Star center Dwight Howard in 2012.

He took to Twitter to thank the fans and express his excitement for his return to Orlando.

Let’s keep this thing going Orlando!!! — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) June 30, 2019

Ross also posted a career season, averaging 15.1 points per game. He quickly became a fan favorite for his ability to hit shots quickly and his selflessness coming off the bench. He recorded four games of 30 points or more, often changing the momentum of the game with his scoring ability.

According to ESPN.com, Ross agreed to a four-year deal worth $53 million.

He too was thankful on social media for the fans' support and excited to continue playing in Orlando:

For the Magic this means the two key pieces in free agency return to the roster. Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said it was a priority for the team to retain its own free agents. The team accomplished that goal, hoping that Vucevic and Ross can continue their production while young players like Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac can continue to improve and help the team make the next step and advance in the playoffs.

The Magic were clearly pleased with the team's progress last year as they had the largest single-season improvement in the league last year, winning 17 more games than in 2018.

Orlando added one more player to the fold in the first day of free agency.

The Magic signed Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu to the fold. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 9.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last year. According to ESPN, Aminu agreed to a three-year, $29 million deal.

The Magic still have center Khem Birch's restricted free agency rights and can still sign reserve guard Michael Carter-Williams. But these three signings likely mark the end of the Magic's major signings entering the 2020 season. Orlando opens training camp in late September.