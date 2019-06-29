TAMPA, Fla. — If you speak with anyone associated with the Warrior Games one thing is clear: the event's biggest supporter is actor and comedian Jon Stewart.

“The athletes are finding out what it’s like to play in a city that was built inside a humidifier. Really, it’s nice,” joked Stewart while emceeing the Warrior Games opening ceremonies at Amalie Arena.

What got Jon Stewart involved with the Warrior Games was a trip to one of the military academies.

“We had been doing an internship program with veterans up at ‘The Daily Show’ for a few years,” said Stewart. “Then I found out about the Warrior Games through those guys. So, I went up to the one at West Point four years ago and I hosted and I was blown away by what you see: inspirational, tenacity, resilience.”

Stewart has emceed the last four Warrior Games, including the opening and closing ceremonies in Tampa. He has helped to produce opening videos of the comedic sense with local celebrities and politicians.

Stewart says he has performed on TV and on stage for years, but nothing is as good as being in front of America’s heroes.

“It’s the best because you’re really there for them and just want to make sure that they feel recognized and appreciated and seen,” said Stewart.

Stewart also wants America’s heroes to be heard. Nothing made that clearer than his speech before Congress in support of 9/11 First Responders and the Victim Compensation Fund.

The standing ovation he received before the House committee in DC was matched by the one at Amalie Arena during the Opening Ceremonies of the Warrior Games.

“It’s awesome. He means a lot to a lot of people,” said Navy Lt. Jay Roberts. “That speech he just gave up at Congress meant so much to me and members of my family in New York.”

“The thing to remember is there is nothing that we can ever do to repay it, so all you can do is, as much as you can, amplify your voice to put some attention on them. That is the least we can do,” Stewart said.

Stewart also challenges Americans to do what they can to show their support. He hopes that the 2019 Warrior Games will inspire Bay Area residents to make a trip to this annual event, which shifts to San Antonio in 2020.

Jon Stewart: “It’s a rare opportunity to see people who didn’t allow their worst day to define them. What defines them is how they reacted to that; what they did to get back; to remember who they were and that they are ready to contribute in an incredibly positive and big way.”