ORLANDO, Fla. — John Morehouse takes a measured approach to every kickboxing bout.

John Morehouse is 10-8 all-time as a kickboxer

He's fighting in Orlando for 1st time for GLORY Kickboxing

Morehouse will face Keemaan Diop out of Fort Lauderdale​

"It’s a chess match in there. Everything is a calculated risk," he said. "It’s more of just thinking about, 'he just did this, what can I do to put him in check mate?'"

The chess board never changes, but in July, things will be different. Morehouse (10-8) gets to fight in the Orlando area for the first time, competing for the world's biggest kickboxing organization, GLORY Kickboxing .

He's been doing this for almost two decades, but his priorities have changed over time.

"I used to fight for the love of it and the fun of it. But right now, it is 100 percent for my family," he said.

John and his wife, Amanda, were middle school sweethearts. They grew up in Kenosha, Wisconsin, moved to Orlando, and got married. But not even marriage can prepare you for watching what takes place between the ropes.

"As a wife, it’s extremely hard to watch," Amanda said. "I actually haven’t gone to any of his fights since we were I guess back in high school."

She's not the only one who hasn't. Their 3-year-old son, Johnny, who participates in classes at Morehouse's Glory Martial Arts school in Orlando, has never been to one of his father's fights.

"After we had our son Johnny, the plan was for (John) to actually stop and not have him fight anymore. And that became the opposite," Amanda said.

But for the first time, Amanda and Johnny will be in attendance, as Morehouse takes on Keemaan Diop (2-1-0) at GLORY 67 Orlando. And it may be the only time they get to see him, because he can't think of a better way to go out.

"I have other ways I can provide for them," he said. "It’s more so I want him to say, 'Hey, my dad did that.' I want my wife to look back and say, 'Hey, my husband did that.' And that’s kind of what I fight for right now."

Morehouse and Amanda have learned something over the years: It's not about fighting for what you love, it's about fighting to make an impact on who you love.

"We’ve had our ups and downs with the fighting," she said. "But I love him so much, and I’m very proud of what he’s trying to build and just sticking with it."