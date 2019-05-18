TAMPA, Fla., - Seffner Christian football has spent their spring getting stronger.

Both physically and mentally.

The Crusaders are coming off an undefeated regular season. But that came to a screeching halt with a loss in the 2A Regional Final against Admiral Farragut.

“What we want them to remember is what it felt like walking off that field,” said Seffner Head Coach Travis Puleo. “I have not forgotten that moment walking off that field that particular night and watching Admiral Farragut get awarded that trophy that night. I have not forgotten that.”

“It was on our minds from November to January, but we know we have to restart the process,” said starting quarterback Isaiah Knowles. “It is in the back of our heads, but we don’t want to dwell on that loss because it might just transfer into next season and we don’t want that.”

“This is where we got to last year, this is what happened,” said linebacker Tristan Kistler. “We are going to leave that in the past and we are going to grow passed that now.”

It wasn’t that long ago that Seffner Christian was just another team in a crowded class of small private schools. This senior class changed that.

“A couple years ago, you really wouldn’t where Seffner Christian was at,” said Knowles. “You would just know Armwood.”

“We’ve built this program and its kinds of a great to say that we have been part of this and through the whole team be able to say that we’ve built this and this is what we are going to continue to be doing,” said Tristan.

No matter how much winning the Crusaders do, the team stays within themselves. And their humble roots as an under-the-radar, under-valued team

“It’s kind of awesome to be the underdog because nobody expects you to be able to do all of this stuff and then when you do it, it’s kind of like ‘these little guys are doing all of this’ and it’s a great feeling,” said Tristan.

Taking that underdog approach, even after a successful 2018 season, is allowing Seffner Christian to stay humble and stay hungry in 2019.

“Our goal is to finish this year,” said Coach Puleo.

“We’re just ready to make it the best year possible,” said Knowles.