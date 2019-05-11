Dredrick Snelson could have stayed at UCF for one more year as he was a part of the Peach Bowl Championship team and the Fiesta Bowl run last year. Instead the slot receiver decided to take his chances in the pros. Our Despina Barton catches up with Snelson, who found himself not too far away from home up in Jacksonville:

Snelson signed with Jaguars on Thursday

A part of 2017 Peach Bowl Championship and 2018 Fiesta Bowl teams

UCF Career: 106 receptions for 1,519 yards and 15 touchdowns

“When I played for UCF I made big plays every game –3rd down I made big plays I did it all,” Dredrick Snelson said of playing for the Knights.

Snelson definitely can back that up on the field but with half as many targets as his sophomore year, he finished 125th in the NCAA for receiving yards.

Snelson’s decision to leave after his junior year at UCF came with criticism, especially after going undrafted last month.

“I had an idea I was going to come out early but I didn’t have too much of a season when I was there,” Snelson explained of choosing to declare for the 2019 NFL Draft.

“So I just put deep thought into it and just would let my talent would speak for itself. I know I didn’t have the yards, so I just felt like a NFL team would give me an opportunity, they see the big play ability that I have.”

And he was right! The Jacksonville Jaguars signing the receiver to a NFL contract on Thursday.

Now the 21-year old finds himself in a sea of 61 other rookies trying to carve out a role on the roster. Head Coach Doug Marrone has a message that applies to all of them.

“You know you look around the room and first thing I try to do is congratulate everyone, because you’ve had to do something to get here,” Marrone said.

“Whether you are were drafted or whether you were a college signed free agent or whether you are a try out player –it’s an opportunity and you never want to waste an opportunity.”

For Snelson it’s about distinguishing himself with his speed and route running.

“It’s going to be challenging,” Snelson added. “I guess I am going up against older veteran guys later on but I am going to adjust to it.”

While Snelson feels blessed to have this opportunity, he’ll remember the criticism and use it as motivation to keep chasing down his dream.

“I just feel like people just saying I am going undrafted, oh I can’t do this, can’t do that. Go pull up the film, I did it all, ran routes, got us moving the chains, got us first downs and touchdowns that’s just what I do.”

And now he’s ready to show the Jaguars he can do that for them too.