ORLANDO, Fla. — Pat Williams, who helped create the Orlando Magic in the 1980s, is retiring.

Williams announced his retirement as team senior vice president on Monday.

Williams had a long career in the NBA front offices already, before he began the process of starting the Orlando Magic in 1986 with local businessman Jimmy Hewitt.

His career includes being a business manager for the Philadelphia 76ers in 1968, and acting as general manager for the Sixers, Chicago Bulls, and the Atlanta Hawks through the 70s and early 80s.

In 1987, the NBA Board of Governors allowed the Magic to become a franchise. Williams served as GM until 1996, when he was promoted to senior vice president.

Williams is also the author of over 100 books, including books on leadership. He also survived multiple myeloma, which he was diagnosed with in 2011.