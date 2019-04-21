ORLANDO, Fla. — Could tonight be the last time the Orlando Magic play at home this year?

Raptors have taken 2-1 lead in Eastern Conference series

Fans lined up in front of Amway Center 2 hours before tipoff

The Magic are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

The Raptors held off a rally by the Magic in Friday night's Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in the series before almost 19,000 people in the first playoff game in Orlando since 2012 .

Fans were lining up outside the Amway Center for a couple of hours before the 7 p.m. EDT tipoff time, getting ready to ring in what could be their last time seeing their underdog team live this year.

For 17-year-old Zachary Thompson, it was the first time he'd heard Amway that loud.

"For my first playoff game, I thought it was amazing," he said. "You watch it on TV, but there's nothing like being there in real life. If we bring that same energy tonight, we'll be great."

Toronto's surprise story is no surprise anymore.

Pascal Siakam has been perhaps the biggest breakout player in these playoffs, adding to his breakout season for the Raptors, who lead the Magic 2-1 in this series thanks largely to the 25-year-old from Cameroon and his 24.3 points and 10 rebounds per game in the series.

Siakam only started playing organized basketball seven years ago.

"Hey, look, he was terrific," Magic coach Steve Clifford said after Siakam's 30-point, 11-rebound effort in Game 3.

The Magic have been outscored the first four minutes of the past two games 21-0.

Orlando finished the regular season by winning 13 of its final 14 home games, but it has only won one playoff series while trailing 2-1.