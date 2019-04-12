ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are back in the NBA Playoffs after a six-year drought.

The team earned the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference and will face the 2nd-seeded Toronto Raptors in the conference quarterfinals. The series begins Saturday at 5 p.m. in Toronto.

The two teams split the regular season series, winning two games apiece. The Magic did win one game on the road, and both of their wins were by at least 15 points.

Orlando has been one of the top teams in the league in the second half of the year. On January 29, the team was 11 games below .500 at 20-31. Since then, they’ve gone 22-9 to finish the season at 42-40 and claim their first division championship since 2010.

First-year head coach Steve Clifford has dramatically improved the Magic defense. They rank 5th in the NBA in opponents points per game and 8th in Defensive Rating. Last season, the Magic ranked 21st and 18th in those respective categories.

All-Star center Nikola Vucevic leads the team with 20.8 ppg and 12.0 rpg, but is just one of five double-digit scorers. Aaron Gordon (16.0 ppg), Evan Fournier (15.1 ppg), Terrence Ross (15.1 ppg) and D.J. Augustin (11.7 ppg) help lead a balanced attack.

Toronto relies heavily on Kawhi Leonard, who was acquired in an offseason blockbuster from the San Antonio Spurs. Leonard averages 26.6 ppg, tied for 7th in the NBA. Other players to watch include Kyle Lowry (14.2 ppg, 8.7 apg), Pascal Siakim (16.9 ppg, 6.9 rpg) and former Magic player Serge Ibaka (15.0 ppg, 8.1 rpg)

EASTERN CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS: (2) TORONTO RAPTORS VS. (7) ORLANDO MAGIC:

Game 1: Saturday at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Game 2: Tuesday at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Friday April 19 at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Game 4: Sunday April 21 at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Game 5: Tuesday April 23 at Toronto, TBD

Game 6: Thursday April 25 at Orlando, TBD

Game 7: Saturday April 27 at Toronto, TBD