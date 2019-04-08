ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are in the playoff for the first time since 2012, and if you want to watch them play, tickets go on sale today.

Tickets go on sale online or at Amway Center

Tickets start at $25

Magic clinched 1st playoff berth in 7 years

General public playoff tickets go on sale at 3 p.m. for the first round of the NBA playoffs. Season ticket holders got first priority.

We won't know yet who the Magic will play, however, until after the regular NBA season ends on April 10.

Fans can buy tickets to home playoff games at the Orlando Magic website, or at the Amway Center box office. Tickets start at $25.

The Magic beat the Boston Celtics 116-108 Sunday night to clinch their first playoff berth in seven years. They also clinched the Southeast Division title on Sunday.

The Magic close out their regular season on Wednesday with a game against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.