NATIONWIDE — The Alliance of American Football , a professional football league that includes the Orlando Apollos, has suspended operations.

New professional football league AAF suspends operations

Orlando Apollos lead league standings at 7-1

Apollos players seen leaving Camping World Stadium practice

The eight-team league just launched in February and was slated for an inaugural 10-game regular season. Other teams in the league include the Memphis Express, which just signed 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel.

The #AAF has officially suspended all football operations. @aafAPOLLOS players and staff have left Camping World Stadium. Live report coming at 5 p.m. on @MyNews13 — Luke Hetrick (@LHSportsTV) April 2, 2019

The Apollos, coached by Steve Spurrier, lead the league standings with a 7-1 record . They won their league debut in Orlando 40-6 against the Atlanta Legends.

The team was in walkthroughs for practice at Camping World Stadium on Tuesday when players were told to stop practicing, Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba reports . Security then stopped admitting people into the stadium as players and coaches left the facility, several of whom appeared frustrated and upset.

"Some of us didn't get into the Alliance to try to advance our careers. But the players... I'm more disappointed for the players that believed this is my chance to show people that I can play this game," Spurrier said Tuesday afternoon. "A lot will get opportunties; they've shown enough.

"But it's sad to end this way," Spurrier said.

.@aafAPOLLOS Steve Spurrier speaks after the #AAF suspended all football operations.



Spurrier says he feels for the players who put the work in and that it's sad the league ended this way.



"We gotta be the champs, right?" @SpecSports360 pic.twitter.com/AHyuJ5BVr4 — Luke Hetrick (@LHSportsTV) April 2, 2019

The AAF just completed Week 8 of its schedule, amid reports last week from the league's majority owner, Tom Dundon, that the league was in danger of folding without help from the NFL.

The league was scheduled to hold a conference call with its staff and players at 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to ESPN.