The matchup between UCF center Tacko Fall and Duke superstar Zion Williamson lived up to the height and the hype as both players traded baskets and blocks in the paint.

And it was Zion Williamson who came up on top. And R.J. Barrett, Duke’s other likely NBA Draft Lottery pick, who sealed the deal.

Williamson bowled his way to the basket and scored over Fall, drawing Fall’s fifth and final foul, to bring Duke within one point with 14 seconds left. Williamson missed the free throw and Barrett fought for the rebound and scored on the putback to give Duke the lead.

B.J. Taylor’s layup attempt in the final seconds was no good and Aubrey Dawkins missed the follow up as top-seeded Duke escaped a scare from UCF 77-76.

Fall finished with 15 points and six rebounds, adding three blocks as Duke struggled to get shots on the inside. Williamson had 32 points and 11 rebounds, making three 3-pointers in the process.

The Blue Devils needed every bit of it to counteract UCF, who shot 50.0 percent from the floor and 9 for 18 from beyond the arc.

Junior forward Aubrey Dawkins scored 32 points and hit five 3-pointers himself to lead the Knights. B.J. Taylor had 15 points and made nine of his 10 free throws.

But the Knights lost a four-point lead in the final moments as the young Blue Devils team faced one of their toughest tests this season and perhaps their toughest test in the NCAA Tournament.