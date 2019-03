ORLANDO, Fla. — You could call BJ Taylor Orlando’s hometown kid on Orlando’s hometown team, helping UCF make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2005.

“It means a lot to me, for me being an Orlando kid. A guy from the area... It means everything,” Taylor says. “Just to see the program turn around and be a part of that is something that’s very special to me."

Taylor came to UCF from Boone High School in Orlando. As a senior, he averaged 34.5 points per game, but it didn’t start that way.

He began his high school career on JV.

“My thing has always been no matter what other people think about you or what doubters have to say about you, you’re the driver of your own ship," he says.

Taylor turned himself into one of the best guards in the state. When it came to college, he wanted to represent his city.

“I wanted to be a part of staying here and building something special right here at UCF, and I always felt like we could do that,” Taylor says.

Building a program didn’t come easily, either. He missed his sophomore season with a leg injury. Last season, he injured his foot during the first game of the season and missed 16 straight games. Teammates Aubrey Dawkins and Tacko Fall battled injuries as well.

It wasn’t until this season that it all came together.

“Me, Tacko, Aubrey, all three of us have been through more adversity than most college players go through,” Taylor says. “I think (for) all three of us, it’s made us better young men... better players on the court. That kind of adversity has made us tougher mentally and physically.”

Now, the player who wears the same jersey number as his hero, Tracy McGrady, is adding his name to the list of Orlando basketball greats.

“I haven’t followed in Tracy McGrady’s footsteps yet. That’s some big shoes to fill right there,” Taylor says. “T-Mac is the reason that I wear No. 1. He’s a huge reason why I became so in love with basketball.”

Regardless of what happens in the tournament, Taylor has left UCF better than he found it. The question is, where can the Knights go from here?

“It’s a cliche, but the sky is the limit,” Taylor says. “We have an excellent coach, and the guys that come in after us in all sports here at UCF, I know they are going to carry on this legacy and continue to take this thing to great heights.”