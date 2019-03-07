ORLANDO, Fla. — Today is the day golf fans have been gearing up for as the 41st Annual Arnold Palmer Invitational invades Bay Hill Club and Lodge.

  • Round 1 of the four-day tournament begins today.

  • Rory McIlroy will look to defend his 2018 API Championship

  • Field includes Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Jason Day

  • Arnold Palmer Experience debuts along the 10th Tee

  • Interactive museum with short film showcasing Arnold Palmer's legacy

  • Total purse includes $9.1 million

  • $62 day passes available for adults, $25 for children