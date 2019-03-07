ORLANDO, Fla. — Today is the day golf fans have been gearing up for as the 41st Annual Arnold Palmer Invitational invades Bay Hill Club and Lodge.
Bad news for Jason Day here in the 1st round of the @APinv .. he has withdrawn from competition due to a back injury. He completed 6 holes..and took two shots on 16 before exiting. @MyNews13 @SpecSports360— Despina (@DespinaBarton) March 7, 2019
- Round 1 of the four-day tournament begins today.
- Rory McIlroy will look to defend his 2018 API Championship
- Field includes Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Jason Day
- Arnold Palmer Experience debuts along the 10th Tee
- Interactive museum with short film showcasing Arnold Palmer's legacy
- Total purse includes $9.1 million
- $62 day passes available for adults, $25 for children
Good morning from Bay Hill!! Its my favorite time of the year—> @APinv ⛳️🎥.. if you see me out here come say hi! Or just tune into @MyNews13 and @SpecSports360 for all my shenanigans! #HappyThursday #ArnoldPalmerInvitational #LifeWellPlayed pic.twitter.com/Vi0Fs79Goz— Despina (@DespinaBarton) March 7, 2019