OHIO — Ohio’s unemployment rate was at its lowest in nearly two years in December 2021, according to new Ohio Department of Job and Family Services data.

According to data released by the state on Friday, Ohio’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.5%, the lowest rate since January 2020, as 8,800 additional Ohioans became employed during December. The monthly figures showed a .3% improvement from the 4.8% unemployment rate of November 2021.

There was also a .2% increase in workforce participation in the state in December compared to November, bringing workforce participation to 61.5%, according to state figures.

Workforce participation has recovered somewhat after it dropped to 59.9% in April 2021, however still remains well below pre-pandemic levels. The workforce participation rate in March 2020 was 63.5%.

The combination of a reduced unemployment rate and increased labor participation resulted in more Ohioans working in December than previous months. The labor participation rate is a figure that combines the number of people employed with those on unemployment who are seeking work.

Despite gains in overall employment, there was a net loss of 1,300 hospitality and leisure employees in December 2021 compared to the previous month, according to the state data. However, compared to December 2020 figures, there were 47,600 additional hospitality and leisure employees in December 2021.

The December 2021 employment increase was largely spurred by a gain of 6,600 professional and business services jobs, 5,700 construction jobs and 2,600 trade, transportation and utilities jobs compared to November, the state said.