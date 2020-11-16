BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County woman is stepping up and taking to social media to help meet her community’s needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though Stacey Patel is tired, she keeps on going. Patel started the Coronavirus Mutual Aid Network of Brevard County Facebook group because she couldn't just sit back while the pandemic was forcing businesses to shut down and people to lose their jobs.

“Sometimes when you experience hardship it give you the ability to see other people suffering,” Patel explained. “We've helped folks with long-term residences, shelters, short-term shelters, groceries. Anything you can think of is needed in wake of this crisis.”

The Facebook page already has more than 10,000 members, and it's a one-stop shop for people who need help or for those who are in a position to help out.

“If someone says they don't have food or transportation — some people can get to a pantry but some can't — so we deliver groceries to people who don't have transportation or are sick and can't get out of their home,” Patel said. “We work with homeless families with small children.”

If someone needs help no matter what it is, members of the group will do their best to step in and help because, as Patel said, they are all facing this pandemic together. She said she will keep the page up as long as the pandemic lasts.

“We've just reached out to the community, and they've been every generous,” Patel said.

It's that generosity that keeps her going -- and makes her today's Everyday Hero.​