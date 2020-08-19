NATIONWIDE – President Donald Trump Wednesday morning urged Americans not to purchase Goodyear tires due what he described as a “ban on MAGA hats" by the company.

What You Need To Know President Trump Wednesday morning urged Americans not to buy Goodyear tires



Trump claims the company has "banned MAGA hats"



Stems from purported training slide that designates what political attire is deemed appropriate



Company distanced itself from slide via statement shared on social media

The president tweeted:

“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!)."

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

The quarrel stems from a report by Topeka, Kansas, NBC News affiliate WMTV that states Goodyear Tire & Rubber employees in that state were told via a training slide not to wear “Make America Great Again” attire or other gear generally associated with the right.

The slide in question lists “Black Lives Matter” and “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender pride” gear as “acceptable,” and attire featuring “Blue Lives Matter,” “All Lives Matter,” “MAGA,” and “politically-affiliated slogans or material” as “unacceptable.”

A picture of the slide was captured by someone identifying himself or herself as an anonymous Goodyear employee. The anonymous employee described the slide as discriminatory and the image quickly began picking up steam on social media.

According to The Hill, Goodyear’s stock dropped 3.4 percent Wednesday morning following the president’s tweet. Trump has 83.5 million followers.

Goodyear on Wednesday morning tweeted a statement which says, in part: “Yesterday, Goodyear became the focus on a conversation that crated some misconceptions about our policies and our company. For those not aware, a widely circulated image sparked a strong reaction, and we wanted to take the opportunity to provide some important context to the visual and our policies.”

Yesterday, Goodyear became the focus of a conversation that created some misconceptions about our policies and our company. Goodyear has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so. pic.twitter.com/oO6jUg2rTR — Goodyear (@goodyear) August 19, 2020

The statement goes on to say that the slide that generated the controversy was not created by Goodyear corporate and was not part of a diversity training session. The statement doesn’t clarify who created the slide and for what purpose, however. Goodyear goes on to say it appreciates diversity of opinion among its employees and that the company fully supports equality and law enforcement.