FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A former employee at the Flagler County Tax Collector’s Office is wanted by deputies after an investigation revealed she allegedly stole over $20,000 while working at the office.

Former clerk accused of stealing over $20K from tax collector's office

Warrant issued for Deborah Thomas, 60, for embezzlement

She's accused of stealing money from 2011 to June 2018

Tuesday, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of Deborah Thomas, 60, who currently lives in Tennessee. She will be charged with grand theft embezzlement.

According to deputies in a news release, the investigation began in July 2018. Detectives found Thomas reportedly stole money from the tax collector’s office from 2011 to June 2018.

The company that manages the tax collector’s office’s computer billing system reviewed transactions from 2011 to search for discrepancies. The Sheriff’s Office says cash payments made by customers weren’t being deposited.

It was later revealed Thomas allegedly created reversal transactions to cover up cash being taken since the computer system shows the user who created the reversals.

According to deputies, Thomas admitted during a phone interview with a detective to taking “some money.”

In total, authorities allege she stole $21,834.44, though because of statute of limitations, Thomas will be charged for theft beginning in February 2014, making the total amount $16,418.06.

Thomas will be held on $5,000 bond once she’s arrested, the press release said.