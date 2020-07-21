ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s an age-old conundrum: Which do you love more — baseball or yourself?

Thankfully, you no longer need to choose between vanity and a passion for Major League Baseball. In the age of COVID-19, the Tampa Bay Rays are offering the best of both worlds with an opportunity to have a cardboard cutout of your likeness placed in the stands at Tropicana Field for the truncated and socially-distanced pro baseball season.

For $60 — $40 for season ticket-holders — you can submit a photograph of yourself and have a cutout made that will watch over the Rays as they undoubtedly have the best season ever, which no one will see.

You can’t promote your business or social media entity, or be naked or submit anything obscene, but you can fill the stands in absentia and be immortalized while showing your support for the Rays. Details are here.