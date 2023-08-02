CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION — SpaceX is getting ready for an early morning Thursday launch for a telecommunications satellite.

What You Need To Know The two-hour launch window opens at 12:15 a.m. ET, Thursday



The Intelsat G-37 is a telecommunications satellite



Launching from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40, the Falcon 9 rocket will send the Intelsat G-37 satellite into orbit, stated SpaceX.

The 45th Weather Squadron is giving a 90% chance of good liftoff conditions, with only the anvil cloud and cumulus cloud rules as concerns.



If the launch is postponed, the next attempt will be Friday, Aug. 4, at the same time.

B1077, the first-stage booster, has been used for five missions, not counting this upcoming one for the Intelsat G-37 mission.

The first-stage booster is expected to land on the droneship Just Read the Instructions that is out in the Atlantic.

Happy launch day! 🚀 The Launch of Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 is set to lift off tonight! Launch window opens Thursday, August 3rd at 12:15 a.m. The @Maxar- manufactured satellite on a @spacex Falcon 9 rocket. Learn more and follow the countdown: https://t.co/OXBuNWdlVF pic.twitter.com/dxn1wmVTEP — Intelsat (@INTELSAT) August 2, 2023

About the mission

The Intelsat G-37 mission will be sent into geosynchronous transfer orbit.

The satellite will provide internet and TV communications, stated the company.

“The launch of Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 (G-37/H-4) advances Intelsat’s comprehensive Galaxy fleet refresh plan. The G-37 C-band payload will provide North American capacity for television media and telecommunication network customers,” stated Intelsat.

