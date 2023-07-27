CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE BASE — Many late-night space fans hope to see the first of two launches on Thursday evening as SpaceX is getting ready for its Starlink mission.

What You Need To Know This is one of two launches for Thursday night



The Starlink launch is set for 10:20 p.m. ET



The next launch is the JUPITER 3 at 11:04 p.m. ET



RELATED: SpaceX attempts second launch of JUPITER 3 communications satellite





Get more space coverage here ▶





🔻Scroll down to watch the launch🔻

The company’s Falcon 9 rocket is planning to send 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit once it leaves Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base, SpaceX stated.

The launch window opens at 10:20 p.m. ET, with additional backup times scheduled for 11:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, and 12:01 a.m. ET, Friday. The launch was originally scheduled for Wednesday evening.

However, the weather may not be so cooperative. The 45th Weather Squadron is giving a 40% chance of good liftoff weather.

(A weak tropical wave) will produce scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, with a higher coastal shower coverage. The main concerns for the primary launch window will

be the Cumulus Cloud Rule, Thick Cloud Layers Rule, and Anvil Cloud Rules,” stated the squadron on Wednesday.

If the Starlink 6-7 mission is pushed back, the next chance will be Friday evening starting at 10:04 p.m. ET, with four backup attempts that will end at 12:26 a.m. ET, Saturday, stated SpaceX.

The Starlink 6-7 mission is the first launch scheduled to go up on Thursday night, followed by the JUPITER-3 liftoff at 11:04 p.m. ET. But be warned that the odds for good weather are the same for the two launches.

For the Starlink 6-7 mission, the first-stage booster B1062 has 15 successful missions in its resume.

After the Falcon 9’s stage separation, the first stage is expected to land on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas that is in the Atlantic Ocean.

About the mission:

The 22 satellites in the Starlink Group 6-7 mission will join the thousands of their mechanical brothers and sisters that are in low-Earth orbit.

The satellites provide internet services, stated Starlink, a company owned and operated by SpaceX.

Before Thursday night's launch, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics’ Dr. Jonathan McDowell recorded the following number of Starlink satellites:

4,519 are in orbit

4,487 in working order

3,768 are operational

Watch the launch