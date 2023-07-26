KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — What was supposed to be a double launch has become a single one for SpaceX, as it is set to send up a communications satellite Wednesday evening.

What You Need To Know It will happen at Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center at 11:04 p.m. ET



Two first-sage boosters will come in for landings; expect sonic booms





SpaceX’s powerful Falcon Heavy rocket is all set to leave Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, as the 99-minute launch window opens at 11:04 p.m. ET, stated the center’s visitor complex.

The JUPITER 3 communications satellite will be sent to a geosynchronous transfer orbit.

On Wednesday, the 45th Weather Squadron gave an 85% chance of good launch conditions, with the only concern being the cumulus cloud rule.

“The only concern will be associated with any isolated coastal showers that are able to develop from the onshore flow. Thus, the main concern is the relatively low risk of a Cumulus Cloud Rule violation, stated the squadron.

If the launch is pushed back, the next attempt will be Thursday night at the same time, according to SpaceX.

The Falcon Heavy has three first-stage boosters. The ones on either side will land at Landing Zones 1 and 2 while the center booster will end up in the Atlantic Ocean, stated the Kennedy Space Center.

And since two of the boosters are coming in for a landing, sonic booms are expected.

One of the boosters supported the USSF-44 mission and the other launched the USSF-67 mission.

As stated previously, Wednesday night was supposed to see two launches: The JUPITER 3 mission and the Starlink Group 6-7. The Starlink mission was supposed to launch at 10:04 p.m. ET, but it has since been pushed back to Thursday at 10:18 p.m. ET, stated the 45th Weather Squadron.

Stowed size: 26 feet long

26 feet long

Deployed Size with solar arrays open: 127 feet

127 feet

Number of solar arrays: 14

14

JUPITER 3 satellite will join:

JUPITER 1, launched in 2012

JUPITER 2, launched in 2016



About the mission

Hughes Network Systems, an EchoStar company, is sending up its JUPITER 3 broadband communications satellite, which will provide satellite internet to rural areas, stated the company.

“As the leading provider of satellite internet to rural customers across the Americas, we are proud to begin a new era of connectivity with the launch of JUPITER 3,” stated Hamid Akhavan, EchoStar’s CEO in a press release.

In addition to providing internet service, the JUPITER 3 will also provide in-flight Wi-Fi, service to companies, small-business and government and aeronautical and maritime mobility, stated the company.

The JUPITER 3 will join JUPITER 1, launched in 2012, and JUPITER 2, launched in 2016.

