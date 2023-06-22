CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE — With two launches under the Space Coast’s belt this week, SpaceX’s launch of a batch of Starlink satellites might be number three on Friday.

The launch window opens at 9 a.m. ET as the company’s Falcon 9 rocket is expected to leave Space Launch Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Friday, June 23, according to the Kennedy Space Center.

The 45th Weather Squadron has not yet released its forecast for the mission.

Following the stage separation, the Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage is expected to land in the Atlantic Ocean on a droneship.

About the mission

The Starlink 5-12 mission is expected to launch an unknown number of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, where they will visit their mechanical family members.

The Starlink satellites give internet service to many parts of the world, stated Starlink, a company owned by SpaceX.

Before Friday morning’s launch, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics’ astrophysicist Dr. Jonathan McDowell recorded the current information on the Starlink satellites: 4,312 are in orbit, with 4,273 in working order and 3,688 are operational.