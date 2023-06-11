CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION — The weather looks good for a very early Monday morning SpaceX launch of Starlink satellites.

What You Need To Know The launch window opens at 3:10 a.m. ET



The company’s Falcon 9 rocket is set to leave Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station to send more than 50 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The launch window opens at 3:10 a.m. ET, with a backup time scheduled at 4:52 a.m. ET.

If the launch is pushed back the next attempt will be at 2:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 13.

On Sunday, the 45th Weather Squadron gave a 90% chance of good launch weather, with the only concern being the cumulus cloud rule.

The Falcon 9’s first-stage booster, called B1073, already has eight successful missions on its resume:

After the stage separation, the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to land on the droneship Just Read the Instructions that is in the Atlantic Ocean.

About the mission

The Starlink 5-11 mission is set to launch 53 Starlink satellites into space, joining its mechanical brothers and sisters that are in orbit.

The satellites provide internet service to many parts of the globe, stated Starlink, a company owned by SpaceX.

Before Monday morning’s launch, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics’ astrophysicist Dr. Jonathan McDowell recorded the current information on the Starlink satellites: 4,218 are in orbit, with 4,181 in working order and 3,560 that are operational.

