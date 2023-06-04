CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE — Weather conditions have improved enough that SpaceX will try to launch more than 20 Starlink satellites on Sunday morning.

Launching from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the company’s Falcon 9 rocket will send 22 second-generation Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The launch is expected to happen at 8:20 a.m. ET.

On Saturday, the 45th Weather Squadron gave a 50% chance of good liftoff weather for Sunday’s launch, with the only concerns being cumulus cloud and surface electric fields rules.

Early Sunday morning, SpaceX tweeted that the weather conditions dropped to about 15% favorable, but later tweeted the conditions improved to 90%, but upper-level winds were a concern.

Launch site weather conditions have improved to 90% favorable for liftoff but teams are keeping an eye on upper level winds.



If the launch does not happen on Sunday, the next attempt will be Monday, June 5, at 5:44 a.m. with backup times for that day being: 6:23 a.m. ET and 8:04 a.m. ET.

This will be first-stage booster B1077’s third mission, with two successful missions:

After the stage separation, the rocket's first stage is expected to land on Just Read the Instructions, in which the droneship is in the Atlantic Ocean.

If the launch does happen, it will be a rare double launch day for SpaceX and the Space Coast. Later on Sunday, SpaceX will be launching a resupply mission to the International Space Station.

About the mission

The Starlink 6-4 mission is going to send 22 Starlink satellites into space, joining the thousands already in orbit.

The satellites provide internet service to many parts of the globe. The Starlink company is owned by SpaceX.

Before Sunday morning’s launch, astronomer Jonathan McDowell of Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics recorded the current information on the Starlink satellites: 4,198 are in orbit, with 4,162 in working order and 3,542 actively operating.

