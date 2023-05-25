CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE — United Launch Alliance is preparing to test its new Vulcan Centaur rocket with a Flight Readiness Firing test Thursday evening, according to the company.

What You Need To Know During the test, officials say the rocket will generate nearly 1 million pounds of thrust





The test will take place at 6 p.m. ET at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Space Launch Complex-41



🔻Scroll down to watch the test🔻

In a press release, ULA announced it will conduct the test at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex-41 at 6 p.m. ET.

“The firing will generate a roar of nearly a million pounds of thrust, but Vulcan will remain held to the launch pad by restraining mechanisms,” ULA described what it hopes to expect from Thursday night’s test.

Officials say there are a few other purposes for the flight readiness firing test, including:

Launch timelines and procedures

Propellant loading operations

Countdown through ignition of Blue Origin’s twin booster BE-4 engines

Earlier this month, ULA simulated a launch of the two-stage rocket, up to just before engine ignition.

The ULA team also performed a review of the rocket’s hardware, software and ground systems.

ULA President and Chief Executive Officer Tory Bruno said space fans can expect to see the launch of the new Vulcan rocket sometime this summer.

The Vulcan will be replacing ULA’s famed Atlas V and Delta IV Heavy rockets.

Watch the test