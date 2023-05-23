CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION — The weather is not looking favorable for the SpaceX launch of a Saudi Arabian company’s telecommunications satellite late Tuesday night.

What You Need To Know Experts say the Arabsat Badr-8 mission only has a 30% chance of good launch weather



The 127-minute launch window opens at 11:25 p.m. ET



The 45th Weather Squadron posted on Saturday that there is a 30% chance of favorable launch weather for the Arabsat Badr-8 mission, citing concerns for cumulus cloud, surface electric fields and anvil cloud rules.

“On Tuesday, numerous showers and storms will develop across the peninsula and linger into the evening and overnight hours. These storms will be enhanced beyond typical surface heating by a mid-level disturbance, allowing activity to continue in the overnight hours,” the 45th Weather Squadron said in a report.

Learn more about NASA’s weather criteria for the Falcon 9 rocket here.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is expected to leave from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, with the 127-minute launch window opening at 11:25 p.m. ET.

If the weather or something else pushes the launch back, the next attempt will be at the same time on Wednesday, May 24.

The Falcon 9’s first-stage booster has a resume of impressive missions:

After the first-stage separation and when that part of the Falcon 9 rocket returns to Earth, it will land on the droneship Just Read the Instructions that is in the Atlantic Ocean.

About the mission

Arabsat is a Saudi Arabian company that operates communications satellites over the Arab region.

In a press release from 2020, it was announced that Arabsat signed a contract with the company Airbus Defense and Space to build the Arabsat Badr-8 satellite, which has been known as Arabsat 7B.

The Arabsat Badr-8 is the first seventh-generation satellites for the company.

“BADR-8, as a 7th Generation satellite, will be based on the-state-of-the-art Airbus Eurostar Neo electric orbit raising platform giving access to a wide range of launchers, covering Europe, Middle East, Africa and central Asia,” the company stated.

