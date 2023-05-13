CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION — SpaceX is planning to launch a payload of second-generation Starlink satellites on Mother’s Day.

What You Need To Know SpaceX is scueduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket at 1:03 a.m. ET, Sunday



The rocket will carry more than 50 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit



🔻Scroll down to watch the launch🔻

The nearly 130-foot-tall Falcon 9 rocket will carry more than 50 satellites to low-earth orbit when it launches from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch window opens at 1:03 a.m. ET., with backup times set at: 2:44 a.m. ET and 4:25 a.m. ET.

If the launch is canceled, the next chance will be Monday at 12:38 a.m. ET.

On Friday morning, the 45th Weather Squadron gave a 95% chance of favorable liftoff conditions for Sunday, with only the cumulus cloud rule being in place.

The first-stage booster, B1067, has 10 successful missions under its belt, which would be 12 feet wide if the belt was real.

Once stage separation is complete, it will land on the droneship Just Read the Instructions, which will be out in the Atlantic.

About the mission

The Starlink 5-9 mission will launch 56 second-generation satellites.

SpaceX first launched these upgraded satellites back in February of this year, but did not do so during the following Starlink mission in March due to "issues," CEO Elon Musk said.

The next time the next-generation satellites were launched was last month.

The Starlink satellites deliver internet access to many parts of the round Earth. The company is operated by SpaceX.

Before Sunday morning’s launch, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics’ astronomer Jonathan McDowell recorded the following information on the current Starlink satellites: 4,073 are in orbit, with 4,034 in working order and 3,435 actively operating.

Watch the launch