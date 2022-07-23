KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — Those who are awake early on Sunday morning might be able to watch the SpaceX launch of 53 satellites to low-Earth orbit.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, named B1062.8, will leave Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:38 a.m. EDT with the 53 satellites.

This is an instantaneous launch window, which means the launch must happen at that time. If something prevents the launch from happening, say for example bad weather or an alarm warning goes off for the Falcon 9 rocket, the launch is pushed back.

If that is the case for Sunday’s launch, the next chance will be on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 9:16 a.m. EDT.

On Saturday afternoon, the 45th Weather Squadron has given an 80% chance of favorable weather for the launch.

The first-stage booster has been on other missions, such as:

After the stage separation, the rocket’s first stage will return to our round little planet and land on the droneship “A Shortfall of Gravitas,” which is in the Atlantic Ocean.

About the mission

The Starlink satellites provide internet access coverage to most of the planet and give an advanced broadband capability for activities like video calls and streaming, stated the company.

SpaceX operates the Starlink company.

According to Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics’ astronomer Jonathan McDowell, there are 2,603 Starlink satellites in orbit, with 2,567 working and 2,141 that are operational.

