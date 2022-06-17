KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — SpaceX is looking to kick off the weekend with a Starlink satellite launch on Friday afternoon.
- The launch is scheduled at 12:09 p.m. EDT
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is set to send 53 satellites to low-Earth orbit at 12:09 p.m. EDT. The liftoff will take place from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. Originally, the launch was set to go at 12:08 p.m. EDT, but SpaceX pushed it back by one minute.
If the launch has to be postponed, the next backup chance will be Saturday, June 18, at 11:47 a.m. EDT, stated SpaceX.
The 45th Weather Squadron is giving the Friday launch a 90% chance of good weather.
The first-stage booster, which has been used for other missions like the Transporter-2 and the GPS III-3, will land on the droneship “A Shortfall of Gravitas” that is in the Atlantic Ocean following the stage separation.
The Starlink satellites will allow internet access coverage to most of Earth and provide an advanced broadband capability for activities like video calls and streaming.
The Starlink company is operated by SpaceX.