KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — The four-man crew of the Ax-1 returned to Earth on Monday, after staying on the International Space Station longer than planned.

Axiom Space’s Michael López-Alegría, Larry Connor, Eytan Stibbe and Mark Pathy were supposed to stay on the ISS for eight days, conducting research experiments.

However, due to weather conditions being unfavorable at the splashdown sites, they spent 17 days in space and 15 days aboard the ISS, according to Axiom Space.

They were able to undock from the ISS on a SpaceX Dragon capsule at 9:10 p.m. EDT, Sunday, and they made a splashdown off the Florida coast at around 1:05 p.m. EDT, Monday.

The Ax-1 crew made history as the first all-private crew to travel to the space station, being the first of several planned by Axiom Space.