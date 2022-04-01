CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is preparing to launch the Transporter-4 on Friday afternoon, assuming the weather plays nice.

What You Need To Know The launch window opens at 12:24 p.m. EDT



However, the 45th Weather Squadron is giving a 30% chance of favorable weather for liftoff



The Falcon 9 rocket is preparing to take off at 12:24 p.m. EDT from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Falcon 9 rocket will be carrying Transporter-4, which is SpaceX’s fourth smallsat rideshare mission.

This launch’s payload has 40 spacecraft, according to the private company.

“On this flight are 40 spacecraft, including CubeSats, microsats, picosats, non-deploying hosted payloads, and an orbital transfer vehicle carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time,” SpaceX said in a statement.

Once the launch does happen and following the stage separation, the Falcon 9’s first stage will land on the droneship “Just Read the Instructions,” which is in the Atlantic Ocean.

Watch the launch live