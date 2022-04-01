CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is preparing to launch the Transporter-4 on Friday afternoon, assuming the weather plays nice.
What You Need To Know
- The launch window opens at 12:24 p.m. EDT
- However, the 45th Weather Squadron is giving a 30% chance of favorable weather for liftoff
- Scroll down to watch the launch
The Falcon 9 rocket is preparing to take off at 12:24 p.m. EDT from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
However, the 45th Weather Squadron is giving a 30% chance of favorable weather for liftoff.
The Falcon 9 rocket will be carrying Transporter-4, which is SpaceX’s fourth smallsat rideshare mission.
This launch’s payload has 40 spacecraft, according to the private company.
“On this flight are 40 spacecraft, including CubeSats, microsats, picosats, non-deploying hosted payloads, and an orbital transfer vehicle carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time,” SpaceX said in a statement.
Once the launch does happen and following the stage separation, the Falcon 9’s first stage will land on the droneship “Just Read the Instructions,” which is in the Atlantic Ocean.