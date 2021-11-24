NATIONWIDE — A mother with a lifelong dream of going into the great beyond has been named as one of the newest members to go on Virgin Galactic’s next commercial space flight.

What You Need To Know Keisha S. hopes to bring her daughter as a guest on the flight



She said winning the sweepstakes is “a dream come true for me”

Keisha S. from Antigua and Barbuda of the Caribbean islands got a surprise visit from Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson, Omaze CEO and co-founder Matt Pohlson, and Space For Humanity Executive Director Rachel Lyons as they told her that she won the sweepstakes for the mission.

"I've always had a lifelong love of flying and a fascination with space, and this is truly a dream come true for me," said Keisha in an Omaze press release. "It means the world to me. I hope to share this experience with my daughter, so together we can inspire the next generation to follow their dreams."

Omaze is a charity that offers people the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences and Keisha has won two seats on the space flight. The Antigua native and health coach hopes to bring her daughter, an astrophysics student, as a guest.

Keisha, whose last name was not given in the press release, will also be the first person from the Caribbean Islands to join the Virgin Galactic's Future Astronaut community, which has 700 members from 60 countries who have “a shared passion for adventure and the desire to push the boundaries of humankind.”

Her prize also includes a guided tour of Spaceport America in New Mexico.

The sweepstakes that Keisha and others entered started in July after Virgin Galactic's Unity 22 mission, which “drew donations from 164,338 people around the world in eight weeks to raise a projected $1.7M in grants benefiting Space for Humanity and their Citizen Astronaut Program,” stated the press release.

Virgin Galactic has not yet responded to Spectrum News about when the flight will happen or where it will launch from, how long the flight will be and what type of training Keisha will have to take, if any.