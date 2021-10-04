Beam me up, Bezos.

Iconic "Star Trek" actor William Shatner will visit space – the final frontier – in real life on Oct. 12, Blue Origin, the space flight company founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, announced Monday.

Shatner, 90, will become the oldest person to fly to space, breaking the record set July 20 by 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft



Blue Origin also announced Monday that Shatner will be joined on the four-person crew by Audrey Powers, the company’s vice president of mission and fight operations



The company said last month that the other passengers aboard the flight will be former NASA engineer and Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen and Medidata co-founder Glen de Vries

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now,” Shatner, who played Capt. James Tiberius Kirk in the “Star Trek” TV series and movie franchise, said in a news release. “I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle.”

Two incredible and inspirational people will join the #NS18 crew. Actor @WilliamShatner and Blue Origin’s Vice President of Mission & Flight Operations Audrey Powers @AudreyKPowers. pic.twitter.com/xqI9nw1KX8 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) October 4, 2021

New Shepard’s second human flight is scheduled to launch from West Texas at 8:30 a.m. Central on Oct. 12. It will follow the same trajectory as the previous manned flight, traveling just beyond the Kármán Line, the internationally recognized boundary of space about 65 miles above sea level. Passengers will then be able to unbuckle and float weightlessly about the spacecraft for three minutes before it begins its parachute-cushioned descent to the Texas desert.

The previous flight lasted just over 10 minutes. The New Shepard space vehicle is fully autonomous — there are no pilots.

Powers has worked for Blue Origin since 2013 and oversees all New Shepard flight operations, vehicle maintenance, and launch, landing, and ground-support infrastructure. She previously worked for NASA as a flight controller, logging 2,000 hours of console time in Mission Control for the International Space Station program.

“I’m so proud and humbled to fly on behalf of Team Blue, and I’m excited to continue writing Blue’s human spaceflight history,” Powers said in the news release. “ … As an engineer and lawyer with more than two decades of experience in the aerospace industry, I have great confidence in our New Shepard team and the vehicle we’ve developed.”

After 16 previous unmanned space missions, Blue Origin sent its first crew into space July 20. The passengers were Bezos, best known as the founder of Amazon; his brother, Mark; Funk, a pilot who decades earlier was denied her dream of traveling to space because she was a woman; and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, whose father, the CEO of a Dutch real estate private equity firm, paid for his ride following a public auction. Daemen became the youngest person to travel to space.

An undisclosed person had initially beat out Daemen in the auction with a $28 million bid, but had to back out due to a scheduling conflict. The winning bidder was promised a spot on a future trip.

Blue Origin is one of three private companies started by billionaires that have successfully launched ships into space this year. Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic was the first to do so July 11, also quickly sending a six-person crew, which included himself, to the edge of space and back. And last month, SpaceX, founded by Tesla’s Elon Musk, sent four civilians into orbit around Earth, a journey that lasted three days.