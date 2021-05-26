CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is targeting this afternoon for its next Starlink rocket launch.



Six dozen Starlink satellites will be launched



The launch time is at 2:59 p.m.



SpaceX is set to launch another batch of 60 Starlink satellites via the famed Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The instantaneous window is at 2:59 p.m., ET, meaning the time will not slide if there is an issue.



The 45th Weather Squadron is predicting 90% favorable weather for Wednesday’s launch.

So if it is pushed back, there is a backup window for Thursday, May 27, 2:38 p.m. ET.

After the stage separation, the first stage booster of the Falcon 9 will land on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship, which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The booster supported the Sentinel-6A mission.

