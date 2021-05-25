So many of us look up and watch the moon, and tonight’s moon is giving us a special show!

It will be the second, and also the biggest, Supermoon of the year and a lunar eclipse.

NASA expert Noah Petro joined Spectrum News on Tuesday to talk about why tonight’s moon is so special.

In the interview, Petro talks about why the moon will turn red during a solar eclipse, and how the moon helps us better understand other planets in our solar system.

He also talks about the Artemis Program.

Click the video player above to watch, and enjoy tonight’s Supermoon!

See what else is happening in the night sky the rest of this year.