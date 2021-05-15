KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — If all goes according to plan, SpaceX with have another Starlink launch this Saturday night.

The company’s Falcon 9 rocket is set to lift off from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center with the launch window at 6:54 p.m. ET.

The 45th Weather Squadron is giving Saturday night’s launch a 70% chance of favorable weather, although it does have a primary concern of liftoff winds and cumulus clouds.

However, if something does prevent Saturday night’s liftoff, SpaceX stated that it has a backup date of Sunday, 6:33 p.m. ET.

Onboard is a Capella Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite and Tyvak-0130 (an optical-spectrum astronomy observation satellite), which will keep the 52 Starlink satellites company.

After the stage separation, SpaceX’s droneship “Of Course I Still Love You” — stationed in the Atlantic Ocean — will be the landing platform for the Falcon 9’s first stage, stated the company.

And that first-stage booster has already seen some action, as it sent NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Dough Hurley to the International Space Station nearly a year ago on May 24, during the SpaceX Demo-2 mission.

It was the first time U.S. astronauts were sent to space on American soil since the retirement of the space shuttle program in 2011.

And besides a few other missions, the first-stage booster has already been a part of three Starlink missions.

